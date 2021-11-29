Hometown Heroes gets two large donations

LAURINBURG — A couple of big contributions were received early this week for the second annual Hometown Heroes for the Holidays.

Hometown Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization along with the assistance of First Bank and the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

The most recent donations came from Wm. Teddy Currie for $225; Rodney Hassler for $300; and a $10 donation in memory of David Fuller. They bring the total so far to $700. This year’s goal is $10,000.

“We appreciate thpose who have contributed so far, but we have a long way to go over the next couple of weeks,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Exchange. “We are hoping the big flurry will come soon.”

The Exchange unveiled its very first-ever Hometown Heroes project in 2020 — smack dab in the middle of a pandemic that was affecting holiday events and people’s work schedules. Still, the residents of Scotland County responded over and above the goal of $7,500.

“We managed to collect $8,975 that first year, which is truly incredible under the circumstances,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “Since this kind of thing had never been done here before, we weren’t sure how it would be received — but its success was astounding.”

In 2020, the Hometown Heroes project helped give nearly 200 children a merrier Christmas with gift cards from Walmart.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Hometown Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Hometown Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Hometown Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange print editions.

Also, DSS will accept applications between Nov. 22 and Dec. 10.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange of how many children (ages 17 and under) Hometown Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 17, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Hometown Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

Given so far …

— Nor family … $50

— Scotland CountynDemocratic Party … $100

— Anonymous … $15

— Wm. Teddy Currie … $225

— Rodney Hassler … $300

— In memory of David Fuller … $10

Total … $700