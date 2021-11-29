Break-in

LAURINBURG —A resident of South Pine Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole $10 in change along with a set of keys.

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a Taurus PT 111 9mm pistol valued at $400.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mistletoe Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a black Glock 43 valued at $475.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Duncan Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had forced entry through the rear door of their residence and stole $300 of tools, $600 of jewelry and a stove valued at $200.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and stole a 65-inch TV, a 42-inch TV, a Tiffany lamp and a lockbox.

LAURINBURG —First Capital Bank on South Main Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a window was damaged and it appeared someone had made entry to the business, but nothing was taken.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airport Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a washing machine was stolen from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that their mountain bike valued at $100 was taken.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Crandall Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that their 2011 Toyota Camry was stolen. The vehicle was later recovered on Glasgow Drive.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pankey Town Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen their two pit bulls.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that unknown persons had stolen their utility trailer that contained yard care equipment including two weed-eaters, a leaf blower, a hedge trimmer, backpack sprayer, push lawn mower, air compressor and more totaling more than $36,000.

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar at the Northside Square shopping center reported to the police department on Sunday that two people came in and stole T-shirts and laundry detergent.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —Tractor Supply reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had cut a cable to a lock of the fenced-in area.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Paradise Court reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had shot the rear bumper and tire of their vehicle.

Fraud

MAXTON — Jackson Diesel reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had used a credit card to pay for a service then the credit card company canceled the payment after the owner of the card said he never made the purchase.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle that occurred Wednesday on Executive Park Road. No one was injured during the shooting.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Parrish Harris, 31, of Rockingham was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female and false imprisonment. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Andrea Dinkins, 46, of Charlotte was arrested Friday for driving while impaired. She was released on a custody release.

LAURINBURG — Jerry Driggers, 53, of Cooper Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County for assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jonathan Locklear, 33, of Sneads Grove Road was arrested Friday for misdemeanor breaking and entering, injury to personal property, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Harold Emmanuel, 29, of Cooper Street was arrested Saturday on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Terry Quick, 27, of Covenant Way was arrested Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.