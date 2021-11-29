Laurinburg man killed in attempted robbery

LAURINBURG — A 16-year-old is being sought for questioning after the murder of a Laurinburg man Saturday night.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Ahlams Convenience Store on South Caledonia Road just before minight in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located 32-year-old Nabil Ali Mohammed Alrably of East Church Street lying in the parking lot of the convenience store with a gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced Alrably dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Alrably, an employee of Ahlams Convenience Store, and another employee had closed for the night and, as they were getting into their vehicle, a male approached the passenger side where Alrably was sitting.

The male then brandished a firearm and demanded money from the two. The other employee, who had been in the driver’s seat, exited the vehicle, causing the male suspect to flee. As he was fleeing the suspect began firing back in the direction of the two, causing Alrabaly to be struck.

Young stated that, while the investigation is ongoing, the police department does have a person of interest and are seeking the 16-year-old male for questioning.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8149. The tipline is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]