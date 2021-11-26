Hilton

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A former Bennettsville Police officer was charged with assaulting an individual in custody.

Jalen Christopher Hilton turned himself in to agents of the SLED this week and was charged with second-degree assault and battery, and misconduct in office.

It stemmed from an incident that took place in July. The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Bennettsville Police Department.

Hilton has since been terminated from the Bennettsville Department.

Chief Kevin Miller said in a statement that he wanted the citizens of Bennettsville to know he believes in transparency and holding each and every officer accountable for their actions.

“We must not only police the public, but police ourselves as well,” he said.

According to warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Hilton grabbed a suspect around the neck and threw him against the wall while in custody at the Bennettsville Police Department.

In the warrants, it said the suspect struck his head against the wall. This was corroborated by legally obtained recorded video of the incident as well as witness statements provided to SLED agents.

Hilton was immediately put on administrative leave without pay by Miller after the incident occurred.

Miller reviewed the incident and contacted SLED to review the incident. The Bennettsville Police Department also conducted its own investigation for violations of departmental policy by Hilton.

He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Jackie Hough is a staff writer for the Herald-Advocate in Bennettsville, S.C.