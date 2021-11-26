Changing the Thanksgiving leftovers game

LAURINBURG — With the Thanksgiving leftovers now sitting in the refrigerator, many are questioning what to do with them.

Online, plenty of people have come up with numerous ways to reuse leftovers to help spice up the leftovers besides just eating them as a second Thanksgiving feast.

From piling everything into a tortilla for a Thanksgiving burrito or dumping some turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn and green beans into a casserole dish and making a yummy dish, there are hundreds of options for what to do if you want to find something new.

There are some locals in the community who already have some traditions on what they do with their Thanksgiving leftovers.

For Gayla Johnson, she doesn’t create a special treat, but instead shares her leftovers with her bird Kruz.

Chef Lisa Grooms, who owns A Little Old Fashion Bakery and Catering Company in downtown Laurinburg, has several “secret” recipes she hopes to be selling in the near future — but she did have one to share.

“One good thing to do is to take a piece of toast and butter it,” Grooms said. “Then add your turkey and gravy and place it in the oven for a few minutes for an open face sandwich. Once it’s done top it with some leftover cranberry sauce, it’s a great simple sandwich.”

Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Director Chris English says that, while he’s a more basic type of leftover eater by just making a turkey sandwich typically, he does have a recipe from his stepfather.

”As soon as everyone was done eating my stepfather would take everything and put it into one pot,” English said. “I mean everything the turkey, the corn, if there were beans, everything. He’d then make a type of Brunswick stew with it. It doesn’t sound like it would be good but it was. I have made it once myself but I was the only person who would eat it.”

Another idea comes from Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, who says he’s very much of a traditionalist.

“We don’t do anything fancy and we tend to stay with traditions,” Young said. “We just take the leftover turkey and make a turkey salad depending on how much we have left.”

So from taking some of the new recipes to elevate your turkey sandwich to creating something new, send us what you created with your leftovers to our social media accounts for a chance to be featured.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]