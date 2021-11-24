Hometown Heroes for the Holidays receives anonymous gift

LAURINBURG — Thanksgiving week has been slow for the second annual Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project by The Laurinburg Exchange.

Hometown Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Laurinburg Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization along with the assistance of First Bank and the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

After raising 8,975 last year, this year’s goal has been set at $10,000.

This week, Hometown Heroes received a $15 anonymous gift, which raises the total so far to $165.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Hometown Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Hometown Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Hometown Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange print editions.

Also, DSS will accept applications between Monday and Dec. 10.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange of how many children (ages 17 and under) Hometown Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 17, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Hometown Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

Given so far …

Nor family … $50

Scotland County Democratic Party … $100

Anonymous … $15