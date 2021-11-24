Police looking for persons of interest in thefts

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a robbery a larceny to local businesses that took place earlier in the week.

On Monday, according to reports from the police department, around 7:10 p.m. a black male wearing all black and a mask came into Harry-O’s Foodmart on Old Lumberton Road. The male had a firearm and demanded money from the cashier, who gave him a $1,000 cash.

The male then left the store with the money. There was only one customer in the store at the time of the robbery and no one was hurt.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to Smoker Friendly on South Main Stree, where two males allegedly attempted to do the same thing as at Ned’s.

One male distracted the employee while another attempted to enter the safe. The male did not manage to get into the safe and the two then left.

Both were described as black males with one wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a mask while the other wore a light blue denim jacket and gray sweat pants.

As Laurinburg police investigate these incidents, the community is asked to contact the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline with any information they might have on either of these crimes.

If the information leads to an arrest, the caller, who remains anonymous, can receive a cash payout.

Call Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8149.

