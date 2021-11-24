Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Currie Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen several of their Christmas inflatable decorations from their property valued at $600.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Scarlet Court reported to the police department on Tuesday that, while she was at Scotland Memorial Hospital getting a procedure done, someone had stolen her purse.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Leisure Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that tires and wheels, a long tractor, tools, a log-splitter, welder, water heater and more were taken from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Skipper Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that their 2001 Honda Civic was stolen. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Nics Pic Kwik #1 reported to the police department on Tuesday that their accountant contacted them on suspicious activity between October and November from an account totaling $561. The investigation is ongoing.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jazmen Dontasia Haney, 24, of Turnpike Road was arrested Tuesday for breaking and entering to terrorize. She wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Terry Kenworthy, 27, of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton was arrested Sunday for breaking and entering to terrorize. He wasn’t given a bond.