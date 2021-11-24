Ready to battle? Fortnite tourney awaits

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation and St. Andrews University have partnered to host a Fortnite Tournament on Dec. 11 starting at 12 p.m.

Unless you’ve been away from the internet or a gaming system, you’ve heard of the battle royale game, which hit the market like a sledgehammer in 2017.

The Esports tournament will have two divisions, one for pre-teens and another for teens.

Jeff Maley, Scotland County Parks and Recreation recreation coordinator, said the deadline to register for the tournament is Dec. 8.

“This is the second Esports tournament we’ve hosted before, the first being early 2020 before COVID shut the world down,” Maley said.

Participants who play Fortnite on XBox or Playstation are asked to bring their personal controllers to sync to the gaming PCs in the St. Andrews lab. Since this is an in-person event, Maley said all safety regulations will be followed. SAU requires facial coverings for indoor events, according to the school’s website.

There will be first- and second-place prizes for both divisions. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card to Gamestop and the second-place gift card is Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset.

All registered participants will be entered into a drawing for a gaming headset as well.

“We’ve allotted enough space to take on 20 kids per division,” Maley said.

Esports, which stands for electronic sports, describes the world of competitive, organized video gaming. Competitors from different leagues or teams face off in the same games that are popular with at-home gamers, according to CNN. Esports has gained so much popularity that colleges and universities offer esports majors.

“St. Andrews University is a leader in offering a degree that specializes in eSports Management. This new industry is young but has shown its staying power in value and excitement,” according to the school’s website.

Newzoo, which analyzes the esports industry, projects that esports will make $1.8 billion in 2022.

Want to sign up? Register for the tournament online: https://secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog

