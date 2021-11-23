Area stores are getting ready for Black Friday

LAURINBURG — You don’t have to go far to get great deals this Black Friday. Local shops are ready to fill holiday gift needs right here.

“A lot of folks are trying to shop local because we have a lot of high-quality shops in this community,” saids Chris English, executive director of Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

With the shipping delays across the country, English said there are more benefits to shopping in the area.

“You don’t have to worry about placing an order online and whether it will arrive on time,” he said.

Many downtown shops, like Terry’s Boutique, are having Black Friday sales as well as shop small businesses events on Saturday. Terry Gallman, the owner, said she’s extending the shop’s hours on Saturday to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“People need to remember that every dollar spent locally goes into the local economy,” she said.

Gallman said shoppers can expect savings on her signature ponchos and pashmina shawls, as well as great deals on boots.

Over at ‘Tis The Season, volunteer manager Carolyn Plitt said the shop will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday and there will be a 25% discount on Christmas ornaments and garland. The store will still close at 5 p.m. However, if you’re running a little late, Plitt said give her a call and she’ll wait.

“I know sometimes people are coming back from the beach,” she said.

According to the US Department of Commerce, this year’s Small Business Saturday is important because of the effects of the pandemic.

“Small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool, and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” the department said in a release.

Other shops in the area have Black Friday specials to kick off the holiday shopping season as well.

Belk is offering doorbusters and gift-card giveaways Friday and Saturday, according to store manager Christina Breakiron.

“We’re giving out gift cards four different times over the weekend,” she said. The cards are valued between $5 and $500. Doors open Friday at 7 a.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m.

Walmart didn’t have a manager available to detail the store’s Black Friday deals.

