Hospital CEO is ‘cautiously optimistic’

LAURINBURG — As Thanksgiving approaches, COVID-19 numbers seem to be remaining low in the community.

Scotland Health Care CEO Greg Wood says that as the holiday approaches he is cautiously optimistic about the state of the pandemic in the community.

“Over the past few weeks, we have consistently had five to 10 positive COVID inpatients daily and the community members being tested has also stabilized,” Wood said. “We continue to admit one to two patients each day and, unfortunately, we have had another four deaths this month.

“North Carolina hospitalizations have also stopped declining and they are steady with over 1,000 COVID patients in NC hospitals every day,” he continued. “Other areas of the country and the world are seeing an uptick so I am concerned about the holidays and the potential of a double threat with the flu season expected to be heavy.”

Wood added last week that more than 600 vaccines were given out, with most being boosters.

“All adults are now eligible for boosters and we encourage all citizens to call one of our practices or our drive-thru for an appointment,” Wood said. “Only 50% of our county’s population has received one vaccine dose and 46% are totally vaccinated — both of these figures are about 10% less than our overall state, so we have a ways to go yet.

“This Thanksgiving week, I am so grateful that our fantastic staff have gotten a slight break from the overwhelming physical and emotional toll of the past 20 months,” Wood added. “I implore our community to continue doing their part of loving their neighbors through this holiday season by getting their vaccine and flu shots and enjoying friends and family safely.“

According to the Scotland County Health Department as of Nov. 22, there were 20 new COVID-19 cases in the county this past week.

As an incentive to not only get the community vaccinated but to also encourage booster vaccines, the Scotland County Health Department will be giving gift cards to those who received their vaccine after Sept. 24.

The COVID Vaccination Gift Card Program offers residents a $25 gift card for those who receive the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Another $50 will be given for those who received the second vaccination. For those who receive the one-time J&J vaccination, $50 will be available. For the booster vaccines, a $25 gift card will be available.

For information on the gift cards call 910-277-2440.

