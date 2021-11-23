Hodges joins The Exchange news team as staff writer

LAURINBURG — A new name and face joined The Laurinburg Exchange family this week, as Cheris Hodges began as a staff writer on Monday.

“We are pleased to have Cheris join our staff,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “She comes to us with a wealth of experience and a lot of energy.”

Hodges earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.

She is also a North Carolina Press Association award-winner during her career. She has served as a freelance editor/writer, social media expert and business development representative.

Her writing career also includes being a staff writer for Creative Loafing and features editor for The Charlotte Post. She has written a wide variety of items, from features to news to sports.

Hodges said she looks forward to meeting folks in Scotland County and telling their stories.

“It’s an honor to be a part of The Laurinburg Exchange staff and to help keep Scotland County informed of all of the amazing things happening here,” Hodges said. “In these unprecedented times, it’s important to have news you can trust at your fingertips and that’s why I’m here.”

Hodges’ primary beat will include the Scotland County Board of Education, Board of Elections and the area fire/EMS activities. She will also be The Exchange’s contact for all the newspaper’s obituaries.

She can be reached by telephone at 910-506-3169 or by email at [email protected]