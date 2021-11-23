Volunteers needed for the Love Project

LAURINBURG — The outreach ministry that helps hundreds of American families is putting together holiday gifts for families in the area starting Dec. 1.

Pastor Niki Mays, co-founder of Healing Waters Ministries, and her husband the Rev. Jeremy Mays are inviting the community to help package gifts for families in need.

In a statement, Pastor Mays said her love for American missions prompted her to create the Love Project to help families in some of the neediest counties. The project has been helping families for more than 10 years.

But volunteers are still needed.

On Friday, Dec. 3, at least 250 people are needed to help unload trucks of food, clothes, and toys, said Denise Riggins, coordinator of Church Community Services of Scotland County. Volunteers may arrive at 6 a.m., when breakfast will be served. The event runs through 7 p.m. Lunch and dinner will also be provided for the volunteers.

Riggins said anyone looking to serve should call 910-276-8330 to schedule a shift for the event. Volunteers are asked to wear a red shirt so that they are visible to the Love Project leaders. Duties include helping clients choose items, manning the shopping area, and clean up at the close of the event.

The Love Project will be held at the former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School gym on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Participants, who are not served by other local Christmas programs, must have a form of ID and a valid address and will be served on a first come basis.

For the volunteers, there will be a run-through of Saturday’s event Friday at 7 pm.

The Love Project is being held in conjunction with Church Community Services, Northview Harvest Ministries, The NAACP, Scotland County Ministerial Alliance and Scotland County Department of Social Services.

