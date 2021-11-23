Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Kayla Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their residence and stole a water heater and other items with inventory still being taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their unsecured vehicle and stole a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber special revolver valued at $300.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Walnut Street reported to the police department on Sunday that their pink Apple iPhone was stolen out of their unsecured vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had stolen several buckets of paint, a spray painter, shelving, flooring and microwave after making entry through a rear door.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A 61-year-old resident of Wagram reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had taken their $150 medicine from their shopping cart while in the Walmart parking lot. The suspect left in a black Dodge Ram.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aurora Street reported to the police department on Friday that two black males wearing ski masks broke into their residence with pistols. The suspects then took a 32-inch TV and a PlayStation 4 totaling $370 along with $260 in cash. During the robbery, there were three adults inside the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wiley Circle reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had stolen their 2015 silver Chevrolet Impala valued at $10,000.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wagram Street reported to the police Saturday that someone had shot at the residence while two adults were inside. There are two persons of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Marcellus Street on Saturday after it was reported an unknown person had fired shots into a vehicle occupied by two adults and a residence occupied by one adult.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Carlie C’s reported to the police department on Saturday that a former employee used their employee ID number to void a grocery transaction to get her groceries for free.

Robbery

LAURINBURG — Harry-O’s Food Mart reported to the police department on Monday that a black male dressed in all black wearing a mask robbed the business of $1,000.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Chandler Singletary, 27, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday on warrants for injury to personal property, second-degree trespassing in addition he was charged with threatening an executive legal court officer after threatening the magistrate after his arrest. He was given a $27,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gregory Graham, 52, of Cleveland Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County for driving while impaired. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Crumpton, 28, of Charlotte Street was arrested Monday for trespassing at Walmart. He was given a $500 bond.