LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter brought home honors, including the title of state champions during the 67th Annual North Carolina FFA Association Land Judging Career Development Event on Saturday.

The Senior Team placed first in the state. Senior Team members include Belle Merlo, Kamryn McInnis, Laci Rozier and Taylor Stone. Merlo was the top scoring individual in the state and McInnis the second highest top scoring individual in the state, according to Candace W. Grimsley, an FFA adviser at Lumberton High School.

The Senior team will advance to the National Land Judging Career Development Event in May in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Grimsley said.

LUMBERTON — Two Red Springs men have been arrested and accused of involvement in multiple thefts including trailers throughout Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Townsend, 33, and Travis Hammonds, 25, were charged with “multiple thefts of trailers and other property.”

Townsend and Hammonds are charged with six counts of felony conspiracy, six counts of felony larceny and six counts of felony possession of stolen goods. Both men were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond each.

ROCKINGHAM — Gov. Roy Cooper this week signed the 2021 Appropriations Act into law, which included $9 million for infrastructure projects at The Rock Speedway & Entertainment Complex and allocates other funds to benefit Richmond County.

The budget set aside $40 million in nonrecurring funds to support the state’s motor sports venues which had been severely impacted by the restrictions on large gatherings that followed in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The $9 million on the way to the Speedway is designated to be used for “water and sewer and related infrastructure projects” that will serve the venue.

HAMLET — The annual Christmas Tree Lighting is returning, along with some new twists to the city’s holiday events On Nov. 29.

Immediately following the lighting, Hamlet Depot & Museum will be displaying “The Polar Express” in the waiting area of the Depot. Santa and Mrs. Claus are riding in from the North Pole on a fire truck to the Depot.

The Hamlet Fire Department will be providing hot cocoa and cookies.

The lights will come on at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.

