Christmas on Main sees biggest crowd in its history

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature was a welcome guest Sunday afternoon, as downtown Laurinburg hosted its annual Christmas on Main and culminated with the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in the Art garden.

Laurel Hill Elementary third-grader Serenity Emanuel pulled the switch that lit up downtown after she was selected as the ornament winner from all the schools across the district.

Emanuel said she was surprised her feathered Gnome ornament was picked, but it felt good to be the one to light up the Christmas tree.

“This was awesome — we were just talking about how she never wins anything, but won this,” said Emanuel’s grandmother Kimberly Wright. “When she found out she was so happy and excited and we were happy and excited for her.”

It was the third year a Scotland County Schools student got to light the tree and the first time the winner was from Laurel Hill. The previous years have included winners from Sycamore Lane and South Scotland elementary.

“This was just awesome to have one of our students win,” said Laurel Hill Principal Laura Bailey. “I’m a very competitive person so I was really pushing for us to win this year. We also have a new art teacher Charlene Cochran who when this all started I told her I really wanted to win and she did a great job making that happen.”

After the tree lighting, the Dancing Santa’s made their debut for the year with a performance before taking the requests of Christmas presents from all the children who wanted to do so.

During the day more than 40 vendors were set up along South Main Street ranging from honey to crafts to food trucks.

“It was a very successful day and the weather has been fantastic,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “This has been the biggest Christmas on Main yet, we had so many people downtown and so many people who wanted to participate this year. A lot of our downtown stores were packed when I looked in so it’s been an extremely successful event.

“It’s always good to get people downtown and have them see how well our downtown is growing,” Walters continued. “And at Christmas time everything is decorated and so many people are enjoying getting to come out and see what there is to offer.”

Coming up on the Christmas-time schedule is a Shop and Sip downtown on Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

For information on downtown Laurinburg, follow its Facebook page or visit downtown.laurinburg.org.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]