GPAC adds The Silhouettes to ’21 Professional Artist Series

PEMBROKE – The Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced its spring 2022 Professional Artist Series. Events are scheduled for January through April and subscriptions can be purchased now.

The Russian National Ballet which was scheduled in March, has been replaced with the shadow dance group, The Silhouettes, on Thursday, March 3. The Silhouettes were the runner-up on America’s Got Talent Season 6. They bring to life unique and inspiring stories by creating shapes with their bodies along with lighting effects, photography and video backgrounds.

“We opened our doors again to the public in the fall, but we wanted to wait until the spring in hopes that audiences would feel safer and more comfortable coming back to bigger productions,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC.

The 2022 season kicks off on Saturday, January 22, with Forever Young, which follows a group of friends as they discover the greatest musical hits of our time. The show features the music of the Beatles, Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan and more.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Wednesday, January 26, as part of their first ever U.S. tour. The orchestra will perform selections from Beethoven, Wieniawski and Schubert.

Sister Sledge, whose iconic hit “We Are Family” dominated the Top 40 charts, will perform on Saturday, February 26. They’ve amassed a string of Gold and Platinum hits and four GRAMMY nominations.

The season concludes on Friday, April 29, with the national Broadway tour of South Pacific. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features an inspiring story and music cherished the world over.

In addition to the packaged performances, two performances are available as bonus shows. On February 24, Mike Wiley will perform his one-man play, “Blood Done Sign My Name,” and the U.S. Air Force Band will perform a free public concert on April 2.

Subscriber packages start at $120 and can be purchased online or at the Box Office. To see the entire season lineup and learn more about individual sale dates, visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.