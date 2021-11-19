Holiday fund is stuck at $150

LAURINBURG — The second annual Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project has started slow, with just two contributions in the first few days, but there are still nearly three weeks to go.

Hometown Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Laurinburg Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization along with the assistance of First Bank and the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

The Exchange unveiled its very first-ever Hometown Heroes project in 2020 — smack dab in the middle of a pandemic that was affecting holiday events and people’s work schedules. Still, the residents of Scotland County responded over and above the goal of $7,500.

This year’s goal has been set at $10,000.

In 2020, the Hometown Heroes project helped give nearly 200 children a merrier Christmas with gift cards from Walmart.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Hometown Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Hometown Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Hometown Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange print editions.

Also, DSS will accept applications between Monday and Dec. 10.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange of how many children (ages 17 and under) Hometown Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 17, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Hometown Heroes, call 910-506-3023.

Given so far …

Nor family … $50

Scotland County Democratic Party … $100