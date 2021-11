Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

A team of Civil Affair soldiers from Ft. Bragg were recognized during Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council meeting. The team is training to deploy into South American in 2022 and are in Laurinburg learning how the government operates and what works so when they deploy they’re able to help and have a basis of what to go off of. The group will be in Laurinburg until Thursday night with a debriefing on Friday.