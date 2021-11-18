County meets, but table discussion about grant losses

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners met with County Attorney Ed Johnston in a closed session meeting to discuss personnel issues on Thursday.

The discussion comes after the board decided to create a committee to investigate what went wrong during a grant agreement between the state, the county and Edwards Wood Products starting back in 2017. That committee has been made up of Whit Gibson, Tim Ivey, Clarence McPhatter and, in McPhatter’s absence, BJ Gibson.

During the last Industrial Development Funds Committee meeting, a closed session was also held and recommendations were gathered to bring to the full board of commissioners.

Thursday’s meeting began at 11 a.m. and was adjourned sometime around 2:30 p.m.

According to a source, no decisions were made and no actions were taken. The board will continue with the meeting at a later, as yet undetermined date.

