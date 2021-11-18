NCHP seeks answers to hit-and-run

LAURINBURG — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help from Scotland County residents as they continue to look for the suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred on Jan. 22.

“The collision occurred on Hwy. 74 near Elmore Road outside of Laurinburg,” said Sergeant Matthew Heon. “A pedestrian was walking west on the shoulder of the eastbound traffic lane when an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian.”

The victim of the accident was identified as Marc Hodges.

“We believe it was a tractor-trailer hauling roofing trusses or something similar that stuck on the side of the trailer and struck the pedestrian,” said Heon.

The fatality, according to Heon happened at approximately 9:40 a.m.that morning.

“At this point, we are asking the public for any help in identifying a truck or witness to the incident,” said Heon. “If there is someone who may know something or saw something, we urge you to call and let us know.”

To reach the North Carolina Highway Patrol office, call 910-557-9091.