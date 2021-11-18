Thanksgiving meal being offered for seniors

LAURINBURG — The Changing The Game Motorcycle Club is inviting senior citizens to come out and have lunch with them on Sunday.

“Originally we were planning to feed up to 100 people, but (Wednesday) when we met we changed that and are now aiming to feed up to 140,” said Event Representative Deon Perry. “We want to use this time to show our seniors that we care about them and to fellowship with them all.”

The lunch will be held at Harley’s Bar & Grill from 1 until 4 p.m.

“We encourage our seniors to come out even though we have limited seating because we are also offering to-go plates,” said Perry. “We are taking reservations for lunch until Saturday at 4 p.m. this is so that we have a good idea of how many we need to prepare for.”

There is no cost to senior citizens who attend Sunday’s event.

“Again we are doing this at no cost as a way to honor our seniors and to help make sure they have a good Thanksgiving meal,” said Perry.

On Sunday’s menu is, of course, turkey as well as fried and baked chicken, yams, corn, green beans, dressing, collards and more.

“We will also have a variety of deserts,” said Perry. “We are looking forward to seeing all of our seniors come out and enjoy their meal with us and enjoy catching up with everyone.”

Harley’s Bar & Grill is located at 10103 McColl Road in Laurinburg. To reserve a seat, call 910-373-8720 or 910-217-2958.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]