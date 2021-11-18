Lumbee tribal chairman, U.S. senators testify for the passage of Lumbee Recognition Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. senators and Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin testified Wednesday for the passage of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Recognition Act during a legislative hearing of the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Indian Affairs.

“To say the tribe has been here before would be an understatement,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

The committee has held hearings on the Lumbee status since 1912, he said.

The tribe has sought full federal recognition for more than 130 years.

“Over the last 33 years, 29 Lumbee recognition bills have been introduced into Congress,” Burr said.

“Today is the 15th congressional hearing on Lumbee recognition since 1988 and the seventh in this committee. Over that time congressional committees have approved Lumbee recognition bills 13 times including seven by this committee. The House has passed Lumbee recognition bills six times including two overwhelming votes in the last 12 months,” Burr said.

Tribal Chairman Godwin presented to the committee virtually. He told committee members Wednesday that he has presented to four different committees in efforts to gain federal recognition of the tribe.

“It’s time for the federal government to acknowledge who we are,” Godwin said.

***

Police officer returns to work after recovering from January vehicle crash

FAIRMONT — The police department here welcomed back an officer Monday after nearly a year hiatus following a vehicle crash.

Officer Zackary Hunt returned to the police force Monday evening for his first shift since the crash, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

Hunt said it was “good” to be back on duty.

“We are excited to have him back on patrol and serving the town of Fairmont. To see how he has overcome the injuries he sustained and still have the desire to serve his community is a great testament to him as a person,” Edwards said.

His injuries stem from pursuing a speeding vehicle on Jan. 4, in which his vehicle hit a bump in the road near a curve on Leesville Road near Industrial Drive, causing him to slam on his brakes and lose control of the vehicle, Hunt told The Robesonian in January.

The 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving exited the road to the right and struck a tree.

The officer was airlifted the same day to UNC Medical Center, where he underwent surgery that lasted more than 12 hours, during which doctors dealt with possible bleeding on his liver and treated fractures to his pelvis and hip. He was released Jan. 15 after spending about two weeks in the hospital.

***

Gillenwater sworn-in as police chief; city celebrates out-going Chief Kelly

ROCKINGHAM — Captain George Gillenwater was sworn in as Chief of the Rockingham Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The occasion also served as a retirement celebration for his predecessor, Chief Billy Kelly.

“[City Manager Monty] Crump has made a great decision in appointing Captain Gillenwater to be the next chief,” Kelly said. “I have all the confidence in him. I know he can do the job. My hopes are that he takes the police department further than I did. I believe, going forward, the police department will be in good hands.”

Gillenwater began at the Rockingham Police Department in 2006 as a patrol officer, worked for the Department of Revenue from 2014-2016, before returning to RPD. He was named a lieutenant in May 2017 and promoted to captain in April where he has been in charge of Major Crimes and Internal Investigations.

***

Parade will be held on Thanksgiving Day

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Entries are still needed for an upcoming Thanksgiving parade.

City of Bennettsville District 5 Councilman Tyron Abraham and the Marlboro School Community Center will have a Thanksgiving parade on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The line-up will start at 8:30 a.m. at the MSCC, 612 King Street in Bennettsville. The parade will start at 10 a.m. with the route starting at MSCC, make a right onto Marshall Street, make a left onto Hudson Street, make a left onto Jennings Street, make a left onto King Street, and will end at MSCC.

If interested in participating, call Abraham at 843-439-1126, MSCC Chairman Tyrone Davis at 843-862-6030, or Pat Broughton at 843-479-4977.

From Champion Media reports