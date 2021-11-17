Relay For Life to hold benefit run/walk

LAURINBURG — Relay For Life of Scotland County will hold its first-ever Relay Reindeer Run & Santa Chase on Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Laurinburg.

The event will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Being billed as a family-oriented event, there will be a 5K run, 5K walk and a 1K walk for all ages.

The entry fees will be: $10 for ages 15 and above; $5 for ages 12 to 14; and children ages 11 and under are free with a paying adult.

To register, go online to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. Click “donate’ in the upper left corner, SEARCH for Team Reindeer Run then click on Reindeer Run — and enter the entry fee amount. Registration on the day of the event will begin at 9:30 a.m.

All registered participants will receive hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and goodie bags.

The event will begin and end at McDuffie Square just off South Main Street.

Anyone with questions can call Stewart Thomas at 8910-610-3320.