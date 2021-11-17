A Thanksgiving blessing for the community

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg resident Sharon Lisa McNeill is using her past to bring blessings and support to her family friends and community. One way she is doing that is by feeding those in the area on Sunday who may not get a Thanksgiving meal. This is McNeill’s fifth year in a row feeding Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“I am a recovering drug addict and alcoholic,” said McNeill. “I have lived here my entire life and made some bad choices over the years. I was in and out of jail during that time, but praise be to God I have not been back in the past 15 years.

“I dedicated my life to God and that was the best decision I ever made,” added McNeill. “I also realized you can’t be out in the streets one minute and then trying to talk about God the next.”

McNeill described her thanksgiving outreach as her “new addiction.”

“So the first year I did this, it was put in my spirit by God,” said McNeill. “He told me to ‘go and feed my people,’ and I did. This vision by God has continued and this year I am preparing to feed at least 300 people.

“I prepare all the food myself and coordinate the delivery of the dinners,” continued McNeill. “This year however I have teamed up with Utopian Alliance.”

Utopian Alliance, according to McNeill, is a nonprofit ministry that reaches out to help those suffering from substance abuse as well as other problems.

“We help clean up the community, support the homeless and we help with housing as well,” said McNeill.

Each plate McNeill and the group of helpers will be delivering will include turkey and a roll as well as a variation from sides that include collard greens, yams, macaroni and cheese, stuffing and rice with gravy.

“We are planning to visit the Housing Authority Complex, Willow Wood, Scottish Winds, Duncan Smith and Stoney Creek first,” said McNeill. “At first we were only going to focus on the elderly, but God said no. He said he told me to feed his people, not just the elderly ones.

“I have faith that God will provide and that we will be able to make the food go as far as it can,” continued McNeill. “I want to reach as many people as I possibly can. By doing this, we are not only feeding them, but we are also showing them that all things through Christ are possible and through him, any situation can change.”

McNeill wants anyone who is in need of a meal on Sunday to call her and she will do her best to reach each one she can.

“We will be taking calls all the way up to Saturday,” said McNeill. “If you or someone you know needs a good hot meal, please let me know so we can try to get to you as well.

“I had no idea how great the need is in our county until I started doing this,” McNeill continued. “I want to know that I am showing them that they too can improve their current situation and that there are people out there who care about them and love them.”

McNeill and the Utopian Alliance will be starting out at her home where plates will be assembled and delivery assignments will be made. They will then head out to make their intended stops. The address of the start location is 629 Carl Drive in Laurinburg

Deliveries will be made between 1 and 4 p.m.

“We will also be taking donations through Saturday,” said McNeill. “Anyone who would like to donate can call me or send it through my cash app which is $lisamac525. We are also taking donations in other forms such as disposable tin pans and other necessary materials.”

One item McNeill said she is in dire need of is large disposable turkey pans. To contact McNeill call 910-384-3029.

“I want to say a special thank you to one of our County Commissioners (not named) who donated to this outreach and Ms, Jenny Tippet with the City of Laurinburg who also made a donation,” said McNeill. “Also, thank you to Sheriff Ralph Kersey for his donation and support as well.”

