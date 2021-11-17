Optimist tree lot opens Saturday

LAURINBURG — For those looking to get their live Christmas trees before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Optimist Club of Laurinburg will be opening its tree lot Saturday.

Hundreds of live, fresh, Frazier Fir Christmas trees will be set up in the lot located beside the Clinton Inn on U.S. 401 South. Along with the North Carolina cut trees the club will also be selling everything from wreaths to bags for an easy clean up.

“We’ve got a good crop of trees coming in and we’re having everything that we’ve done in years past but we do have a few bigger trees this year,” said Past-President Chuck Witmore. “Last year we sold out before Christmas which was a huge success for us so we’re hoping that we’ll end up selling out again this year.”

This is the 58th year for tree lot in the community and prices will range from under $60 and up for the trees this year.

“There is still a slight shortage of trees this year since there was a drought in the mountains,” Witmore said. “But we have a great grower who we’ve worked with for years and since we were able to put in our order early we shouldn’t see too much of an issue with getting a variety of trees this year.”

The lot will open every day until Christmas or the lot sells out — hours are weekdays 2 to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Black Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays noon to 8 p.m. The club accepts cash, check and credit cards for payment of the trees.

The Christmas tree lot is one of the ways the Optimist Club of Laurinburg raises money for its programs. The money will go to helping the baseball and softball programs, oratorical contests and junior golf so that no child participating has to pay for anything.

