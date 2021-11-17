PIM grateful, excited as ground broken for new educational center

LAURINBURG — Partners In Ministry broke ground on its new educational center on Tuesday with a ceremony featuring several speakers, all of whom said the building is a phenomenal move into the future and it will be a great resource for the community.

“Being from Scotland County, it is a great pleasure and honor to come back to this place and to see what is being offered here,” said North Carolina United Methodist Church Bishop Leonard Fairley. “But what I say to you is it does not stop here. We must all continue to support these programs now and on into the future. We must always ask ourselves, what can I do to help.”

The building has been dubbed the State Credit Union Community Education Center after the organization donated $1 million dollars to PIM to go toward construction costs and materials.

“Being originally from East Laurinburg myself, it is a great honor to be able to support such a wonderful project,” said SECU Foundation Board of Directors Chair Jo Anne Sanford. “My grandparents lived just around the corner and in those days it was such a wonderful place to grow up.

“To see this building being built here is just awesome,” Sanford continued. “It is also great to see the sense of community is still very much evident here. I also want to thank all of our SECU members for their donations that made this possible. Donating just a dollar a day adds up and they are who helped make this donation possible.”

After all eight speakers had their turn at the microphone, the crowd moved over to the area where the building is to be constructed and held the ceremonial breaking of the ground.

“As the executive director of Partners In Ministry, I would like to personally thank everyone who has helped in any way making our work possible,” said Melba McCallum. “Partners In Ministry thanks everyone for coming out to share our beautiful blessing with the community.

“Groundbreaking set the tone for Partners In Ministry’s many endeavors,” McCallum added. “The support we have received truly shows that we are in this together.”

Construction on the new building is expected to begin in the spring of next year and is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.

To support Partners In Ministry or to find out about the programs it offers, call 910-277-3355 or visit www.pim-nc.org. Donations for the organization can be sent to P.O. Box 1621, Laurinburg NC 28352.

