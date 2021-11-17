Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had forced entry through the driver’s side door of their vehicle, but didn’t take anything.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle but nothing was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole a CZ P-07 9mm handgun and a box of bullets totaling $535.

Larceny

WAGRAM — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that two firearms, an AK-47 and a rifle were missing from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bostic Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a motorized scooter valued at $3,000 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — The Smithfield Feed Mill on Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a Stihl pressure washer and two Stihl weedeaters were stolen.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Harry O’s Food Mart reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had passed a $50 counterfeit bill and a $100 counterfeit bill sometime in the last week.