City approves new redistricting map

LAURINBURG — A section of city residents will be in new voting districts for the upcoming municipal election.

During Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the new district map which was put together by the Lumber River Council of Governments.

“Basically the line has been on Church Street and it moves down to West Boulevard and everything west of Main Street,” said City Manager Charles Nichols.

Some of the roads included in the change from District 2 to District 1 are Prince Street, West Covington Street, South King Street, McLean Street, South Wilkinson Drive, Charlotte Street and Azure Court.

“After the 2020 census the redistricting numbers came out and we looked at where they fall on the current districts,” said LRCOG Rural Transportation Organization Planner Janet Robertson. “The population in each district is out of balance, the current District 1 is 11.8% below the target population and District 2 is 11.8% above the target population.”

Robertson explained that the target population for each district would be 7,489 people. While not in statutes Robertson explained the 10% and 5% rules are typically upheld in court. The 10% rule is there is not more than 10% deviation between districts while the 5% rule is stricter with being a 5% or less deviation.

“I looked at the current districts and they’re off balance, so I did a draft to get them in line,” Robertson said. “The best we could come up with was a deviation of 1.7% total. So District 1 is proposed with just 64 people above the target population and District 2 is just 64 people below so that’s very close.”

During the public hearing on the topic, only one resident spoke, Martha Roblee, unit coordinator for the MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of the League of Women Voters.

“The members of the MidSandhills Unit requested a meeting with Mayor Willis and City Manager Nichols to give us an overview of the process the city used to redraw city districts,” Roblee said. “I’m here to thank Mayor Willis and City Manager Nichols for promptly responding to that request and promptly scheduling a meeting.

Additionally, the mayor and the city manager arranged to include the city clerk, the city’s community development director and a representative from the Lumber River Council of Governments,” Roblee added. “By having those knowledgeable officials at that meeting we were able to have an informed review about the process that what used to redraw the city districts and to have our questions answered regarding criteria used, options considered, history of the current district map and a breakdown of population numbers for each district.”

Roblee commended the council for using the LRCOG to draw options for the new district lines.

With the approval of the new district lines, the city can now move on to have its election which was pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022. The new districting will not affect any of the current council member’s seats.

“The filing period will be from Dec. 6 to Dec. 17 and the election will be on March 8,” Nichols said.

The seats that will be up for re-election include the District 1 seat currently held by Mary Evans, the District 2 seat held by Andrew Williamson and the at-large seat held by James Garby.

