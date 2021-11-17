Longleaf Commitment grant extended to 2020 high school grads

HAMLET — The Longleaf Commitment grant program has now been extended to North Carolina high school graduates of 2020. The grant covers the cost of tuition and fees at Richmond Community College, or any of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina.

The Longleaf Commitment for High School Graduate Financial Aid is a partnership of the North Carolina Governor’s Office, Community College System, and the State Education Assistance Authority. Funds are being made available from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund through federal COVID-19 relief packages. The grant program was first offered to North Carolina high school graduates of 2021.

Full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per academic year. Less than full-time students may receive a partial award. The Longleaf Commitment Grant ends at the conclusion of the 2023 fall semester.

To be eligible, a student must have graduated from a North Carolina high school in 2020 or 2021. Other requirements include:

• Be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes.

• Be a first-time college student (dual enrollment and Early College students are eligible).

• Enroll in a curriculum program during the 2021-22 academic year.

• Enroll in at least 6 credit hours per semester.

• Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid for 2021-22.

• Have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from $0 – $15,000 (“EFC” is based upon a student’s FAFSA determination).

• Renew the FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic years and meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress Requirements of the college.

To get your EFC and determine your financial aid eligibility, submit your FASFA at www.studentaid.gov.

RichmondCC is now registering students for the 2022 Spring Semester. Applications can be completed for free online at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions. Counselors are available at both the Hamlet and Scotland County campuses to help people sign up for classes and complete the financial aid process. Call Student Services at 910-410-1700.