UNCP graduate students recognized at state school counselor conference

PEMBROKE – Several students in the Professional School Counseling Program at UNC-Pembroke presented at the North Carolina School Counselor Association annual conference in Concord.

Sarah Hughes presented a research poster titled “Grief Support in the Classroom during the Graduate Student Poster Session.” Amy Karcher and Kristin Little co-presented a poster titled “The Effects of Screen Time on the Mental Health of Elementary Aged Children.”

A poster titled “The Impact of Childhood Abuse, Neglect, and Maltreatment on Physical and Mental Health” was presented by Candace Walker. Brianna DeDeaux and Casey Weaver presented “The Relationship Between Adverse Childhood Experiences and Substance Abuse” and won first place in the NCSCA statewide graduate student poster session.

Additionally, Constance Duncan won third place with her poster titled “The Importance of Parental Involvement.” Rotisha Hall, a current play therapy graduate certificate student, presented a breakout content session titled, “How to Plan a Great School Counseling Curriculum.” Hall served as a delegate to the governing counsel of NCSCA.