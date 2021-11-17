State budget may help library relocation

FAIRMONT — Commissioners heard Tuesday that if the proposed state budget is signed into law, the project to relocate the library in town could get a financial boost forward.

Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper told commissioners during a regular meeting Tuesday that the budget approved Tuesday by the state Senate included a $50,000 appropriation for the project that seeks to move the Hector MacLean Public Library to the vacant youth center across the street.

Raper told The Robesonian the project’s cost is not certain, but the funding in the state budget, if approved by the House and signed by the governor, could help.

***

Students forced to go virtual when water line breaks

RED SPRINGS — Public Schools of Robeson County students learned virtually Tuesday after a pipe on Church Street near Red Springs Middle School burst Monday.

The decision to allow Peterson Elementary School, Red Springs Middle School and Red Springs High School to operate on a remote learning schedule Tuesday was made after a water pipe burst, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The town had to replace 26 feet of the water line because of the break, according to David Ashburn, Red Springs town manager. Service was restored after 9 p.m. Monday.

Water gushed about 3 feet into the air earlier that day he said.

“It actually washed out the street,” he said.

***

Sudan Shriners anticipate busy week, Christmas parade

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Shrine Club is preparing for a week of excitement in which club members will host several events and a parade following the Lumberton Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The festivities will begin Thursday as the organization’s board of directors arrive and attend a business meeting in Lumberton. The Sudan Shriners’ Fall Ceremonial will take place Friday and Saturday and welcome hundreds of Shriners to the club and the Lumberton area.

“We are so proud of Robeson County’s own Coble D. Wilson III our 2021 Sudan Shriners Potentate,” said Jimmy Prevatte Jr., vice president of the Robeson County Shrine Club, in a statement.

The club expects about 600 Sudan Shriner Nobles and Ladies to attend the Fall Ceremonial event, he said.

***

Dowless’ trial on election fraud charges scheduled for August

RALEIGH — McCrae Dowless, the central figure tied to putting Bladen County into the national spotlight following the 2018 election cycle, is scheduled for trial in August on charges related to election fraud.

Dowless appeared in a Wake County courtroom before Superior Court Judge Keith Gregory on Monday morning for arraignment. He opted not to take a deal from prosecutors, according to published reports. The plea included a year of prison, concurrent with a federal term he is slated to start Dec. 1, and five years probation.

The trial date is Aug. 29.

Dowless has been indicted on charges related to both the 2016 and 2018 elections. The charges include four counts of obstruction of justice, three counts of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, three counts of possession of an absentee ballot, two counts of perjury, and one count of common law obstruction of justice.

From Champion Media reports