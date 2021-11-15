Additional charges added for break-in suspect

LAURINBURG — An inmate at the Scotland County Jail has been given additional charges in relation to the numerous breaking and entering charges he is already facing.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Donald Chad Pate of Laurel Hill was charged Friday with breaking and entering along with larceny after breaking and entering. The charges added an additional $5,000 to Pate’s bond.

Pate was originally arrested Oct. 19 for charges unrelated to the break-ins but on Oct. 20 the Sheriff’s Office charged him with six counts of breaking and entering, six counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny.

He was placed under a $100,000 bond.

The string of burglaries was from Oct. 14-17, all in the Laurel Hill area. Several of the break-ins occurred on Marston Road, Carver School Road, St. Johns Church Road and Laurel Hill Church Road.

Items taken included a lawnmower, paint sprayer, air compressors, pressure washers, assorted tools and more.

