Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a Springfield Armory XD 9mm pistol valued at $342.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Isabelle Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $300.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rockingham Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that an ATV valued at $17,000 was taken from the property.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported that there was $350 of damages done to the side window of their residence.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that a person had called saying there were issues with his Amazon account and he sent them two Apple gift cards and a Target gift card at $500 apiece.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Amanda Brewington, 29, of Dunn was arrested Friday for resist, delay and obstruct. She was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Chandler Hunt, 18, of Turnpike Road was arrested Friday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timmon Dudley, 23, of Hickory Street was arrested Friday for first-degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Andrew Jacobs, 57, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of Guilford County.

LAURINBURG —Kevin Purvis, 34, of Charlotte Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland county. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Trace Adkins, 18, of Yawkey, West Virginia, was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. He was released on a custody release.

LAURINBURG — Jyvonnah Acevedo, 37, of Williams Street was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $750 bond.