Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Through Dec. 26

— Total Women Outreach Ministry is holding its Coats for Children (new) Drive. Coats can be brought to the facility at 116 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or call 910-318-6748 for pickup.

Nov. 18

— “Native Plants for Sustainable Landscapes” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Scotland County Extension Office, 231 E. Cronly St., Suite 800, in Laurinburg. This is a free workshop open to the public. It is also part seven of a seven-part series that is a prerequisite to becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer. To register, contact Megan Owens at 910-277-2422. For information, contact Robby Brockman at 910-848-8027 or by email: Robby_Brockman@ncsu.edu.

Nov. 20

— St. Mary Catholic Church will hold its 14th Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. until noon. Some of the food available includes desert rolls — which include pumpkin, red velvet, German chocolate and chocolate — pimento balls, spinach cheese balls, pumpkin pies, sweet potato pies and more. There will also be a Children’s Bazaar area, where for $5 the children can decorate their own gingerbread houses.

Dec. 2

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have their extended hours and will be offering tastings, treats and much more.

Dec. 4

— The annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade will be held beginning at 3 p.m. and run through downtown Laurinburg.

Dec. 6

— The Laurel Fest movie night will show ‘A Christmas Story’ after the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Laurel Hill. Concessions will be sold during the movie. Everyone is urged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

Dec. 21

— Live Like Madison will hold a blood drive at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg, 12:30 to 6 p.m.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.