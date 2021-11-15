Chamber on the Half Shell a roasting success

LAURINBURG — Dozens of oysters were cooked and shucked during the annual Laurinburg/Scotland Country Area Chamber of Commerce’s Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell.

According to Executive Director Chris English, there were more than 550 people in attendance Saturday evening and more than 50 bushels of oysters were cooked and enjoyed.

“Overall, it’s been a great event, people came early to eat and stayed for the band so the turnout was fantastic,” English said. “I think how we moved everything around gave people a lot more room to spread out and more room for people to enjoy the band.”

English added the event couldn’t have gone half as well without the help of the volunteers including the St. Andrews University boys soccer, baseball and girls lacrosse teams.

“It’s been a great partnership with St. Andrews from them letting us use the equestrian center to having the teams volunteer,” English said. “I can’t say enough about how thankful I am for them for helping us continue this event.”

After eating, crowds ventured outside to the arena where the St. Andrews stage was set up for the “Blackwater Rhythm & Blues” band.

“Everyone is out here having a good time and a lot of people are excited to be out here again this year,” English said. “It’s been a great night of fun and fellowship with the community.”

While numerous local officials were in the crowd, it was the first time State Sen. Danny Britt, who currently represents Robeson County, was in attendance. After the redistricting across the state, Scotland County was moved from the 25th District to the 13th District, and Britt will replace Sen. Tom McInnis as the representative for the county.

“This is my first time coming over to Scotland County and it’s been a great time,” Britt said. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the community here and everyone has been really welcoming. They’ve definitely made me feel right at home here.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]