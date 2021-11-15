Lumbee Recognition Act sent to Senate committee

LUMBERTON — The Lumbee Recognition Act has been referred by the U.S. Senate to its Committee on Indian Affairs.

The act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 1 in a 357 to 59 vote and was sent to the Senate for a vote.

The Senate unanimously referred the act to its Committee on Indian Affairs on Nov. 2, according to congress.gov. The committee is scheduled to hold a legislative hearing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin will testify on behalf of the act during the virtual meeting broadcast at https://www.indian.senate.gov/.

Godwin expressed excitement for another opportunity to testify before members of Congress on behalf of the act.

“We have both of our senators Tillis and Burr working very hard on this,” he said. “I’m very hopeful for next week.”

***

UNC Health Southeastern earns ‘B’ safety grade

UNC Health Southeastern was awarded a “B” safety grade for fall 2021 by The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit watchdog organization.

According to a prepared statement, areas evaluated by the group include processes, such as how often treatment is administered; structures, for example, whether medications are ordered through a computer; and outcomes, or what happens while receiving care.

“I’m proud of our team of over 2,000 individuals, who work around the clock to provide care in a safe environment for our community, and that their work has been spotlighted by this national organization as a top performer among all US hospitals,” said Chris Ellington, president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern.

***

Sheriff’s Office to target human trafficking

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will use funding from the N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission to combat human trafficking in Robeson County.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins announced that two grants from the NCGCC will be distributed to the Sheriff’s Office over a two-year period. The combined grants total more than $400,000, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

“The goals of the entire project entail development of a Human Trafficking Training Program that will educate and train Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detention Officers on Human Trafficking and the complexity surrounding Human Trafficking crimes,” Wilkins wrote in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Funding will allow the Sheriff’s Office the ability to hire a law enforcement officer designated to Human Trafficking and to launch a multidisciplinary Human Trafficking Task Force in Robeson County, he said.

***

Auditor: Hamlet is ‘really well-planned’

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet has handled their finances well in light of the challenges they faced last fiscal year and leading into the current one, according to Ken Anderson, who conducted the city’s annual audit.

In his presentation to the City Council Tuesday evening, Anderson said he was surprised by Hamlet’s performance, which was due to in part to raising taxes $0.10 and cutting out all capital expenditures and other expenses — including employee raises — which made up for the blow suffered at the hands of the county in spring of 2020. The county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method came just as Hamlet was preparing for their 2020-2021 budget and resulted in a roughly $600,000 hit to Hamlet’s sales tax revenue, an annual loss that the city is still working to address with county leaders.

“It was a really, really good year,” Anderson told the Council, praising the work of Finance Officer Jill Dickens and City Manager Matthew Christian. “I think it just shows that things are really well-planned here.”

In his auditor’s report, Anderson gave the city an “unmodified opinion,” meaning a positive report with no issues in the financial information provided for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 that inhibited the auditing process.

From Champion Media reports