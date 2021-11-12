Redistricting public hearing set for Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council is set to meet Tuesday with a public hearing on the new voting districts.

The City Council will start its meeting at 7 p.m. and will let the public’s voices be heard on the different possibilities for the new districts in the city.

Over the past 10 years, there was a 6.16% decrease in the city of Laurinburg’s population which has created a need for redistricting to correct the imbalance.

The city was helped by the Lumber River Council of Governments who came up with several suggestions for redistricting.

Other topics on the agenda include an update on the dog park, considering a 20% match to help demolish the Commonwealth Bridge and another public hearing for considering minority participation goal related to construction projects.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers in city hall located at 303 W. Church St. For those who are unable to attend the meeting, it will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 910-291-2590 or email at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]