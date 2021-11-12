Life-long friends, numerous adventures

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Residents of Scotia Village in Laurinbyurg, N.C., loaded up on their bus to travel out to Stanton’s BBQ in Bennettsville for a little catching up and reminiscing on Friday.

Among those were high school sweethearts Harry and Nancy Sandgren and their long-time friend Harry Kruppenbach.

“We have a lot of history together,” said Nancy. “Harry and I fell in love during the 1940s when we were just in high school. While stationed in Bermuda, the two Harrys became best friends and continue to be.”

Originally from New York State, Nancy said it was McDonald’s that landed them in Scotland County.

“After the two served together for 20 years, Harry K. bought a Mcdonald’s in the area and asked my Harry to come and run it. So together, we all started another adventure.,” said Nancy.

One of the trio’s most adventurous stories of the past was when they set out for California to buy an airplane.

“What made this particular trip so interesting was the fact that what we thought was going to be a 10 to 14-day trip back home, turned into three months of traveling,” said Nancy.

Coming up on Wednesday, the two Harry’s will be giving a presentation at Scotia Village on their journey and all the bumps along the way.

“Every month here we have what is called our ‘Experience to share’ where a resident comes into the large room and shares an incredible adventure or event in their life,” said Activities Coordinator Jennifer Robinson.

“We are really excited to have the duo telling their amazing story of purchasing the famous biplane that was in the movie with Tom Selleck, ‘High Road To China’ and flying it from California all the way back to Laurinburg,” added Robinson.

According to Robinson, the two gentlemen have entitled the presentation on the adventure, “The Flight of the Yellowbird”.

“This is really an amazing story and what makes it even greater is that Nancy still has her journals from the trip that really tell the story,” said Robinson.

Wednesday’s event is only open to residents of Scotia Village, however, the story on this “epic” adventure and the friends that starred in it will be featured in The Laurinburg Exchange at a later date.

