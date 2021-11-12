Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Thursday that an unknown black male attempted to enter their secured vehicle. Entry was not made and no damage was done to the vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanders Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had stolen a firearm from their unsecured vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bostic Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into the residence and took power tools, a mini-fridge and a projector.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a utility trailer was stolen from their residence.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that hoses, clamps, couplers and other assorted equipment had been stolen.

GIBSON — The town of Gibson reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone had stolen a bush hog from the down.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that someone had shot at their residence and vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Antonio Prince, 20, of Wagram was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Because of the nature of the charges he wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Samuel McDonald, 23, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on warrants for assault on a female and injury to real property. Because of the nature of the charges he wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Willie Quick, 60, of Hamlet was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larceny and resisting arrest. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Ronald Hill, 58, of Hamlet was arrested Wednesday for misdemeanor larcney. He was given a $2,5000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Harold Key, 46, of Rockingham was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. He wasn’t given a bond.