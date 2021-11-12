Newspaper kicks off second annual ‘Hometown Heroes’

The overall goal this year has been set at $10,000

LAURINBURG — For the second straight year, The Laurinburg Exchange is coordinating its Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project, and if the first year was any indication for just how caring Scotland County is, then there are high expectations for the 2021 holiday season.

The Exchange unveiled its very first-ever Hometown Heroes project in 2020 — smack dab in the middle of a pandemic that was affecting holiday events and people’s work schedules. Still, the residents of Scotland County responded over and above the goal of $7,500.

“We managed to collect $8,975 that first year, which is truly incredible under the circumstances,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “Since this kind of thing had never been done here before, we weren’t sure how it would be received — but its success was astounding.”

Hometown Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization along with the assistance of First Bank and the Scotland County Department of Social Services.

In 2020, the Hometown Heroes project helped give nearly 200 children a merrier Christmas with gift cards from Walmart.

“This year, we are looking for a goal of $10,000 so that we can reach even more families in need here in Scotland County.” Vincent said.

How it works

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Hometown Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Hometown Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Hometown Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange print editions.

Also, DSS will accept applications between Nov. 22 and Dec. 10.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange of how many children (ages 17 and under) Hometown Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 17, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

For information about Hometown Heroes, call 910-506-3023.