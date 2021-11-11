Event gives thanks to allveterans

LAURINBURG — Those young and old gathered at Legion Park on Thursday to honor all veterans across the country.

The annual event was put on by the Scotland County Veterans’ Council, with Brian Hardison singing the national anthem, Stewart Carmichael singing a song, invocation by the Rev. Richard Jackson and words from the Rev. Garland Pierce, Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis and First Sgt. William Swift Jr.

Veterans Council President Jimmy Bennett was the master of ceremonies for the event.

The event featured a keynote speaker, N.C. Works Veterans Career Advisor Jamile Dingle, who is also a retired master sergeant.

“I am honored to be speaking with you today on such an important occasion,” Dingle said. “We’re here to honor service members and to remember the sacrifices they have made and the courage it takes to defend honor, duty and country … we’re here to honor our heroes and their achievements, their courage, their dedication and say thank-you for their sacrifices.

“Thinking of our heroes who have joined us today and those who join us in spirit,” Dingle continued. “We stand in the midst of patriots and their families and friends who have served nobly.”

Dingle had the veterans in attendance stand along with family members of veterans to recognize their sacrifice.

“Service members as we are today come from all walks of life,” Dingle said. “But they share several fundamental qualities; they possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness and dedication to duty and integrity. All these qualities are needed to serve a larger cause than oneself. Many didn’t ask to leave their homes to fight in distant battlefields, many didn’t even volunteer.

“They didn’t go to war because they loved fighting, they were called upon in something bigger than themselves,” Dingle continued. “They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times. They rose to the nations called and because they want to protect a nation that’s given them so much.”

Dingle shared that since the first shots at Lexington and Concord were fired in the American Revolution, American men and women have been answering the call of duty for the country.

“Today our troops continue to make the ultimate sacrifice and even as we lose troops more Americans step forward to say ‘I am ready to serve,’” Dingle said. “They follow in the footsteps of fine Americans …today throughout the country people will gather to remember and honor and pay gratitude to those who have served our country. Our gathering is just one small spark in the flame of pride that burns across the nation. It’s not a lot, but it’s a small way we can honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can live in freedom.”

Through his speech, Dingle spoke of the history of Veterans Day which was originally meant to honor World War I veterans as Armistice Day as well as how different countries celebrate their own veterans.

“I’d like to thank everyone who attended today,” Dingle said. “God bless America, God bless your families and God bless our troops.”

The event finished with a 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 181 10th District Ritual Team and the playing of “Taps: by Aletha Sewell Johnson. Food boxes were donated by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to give to the veterans in attendance.

