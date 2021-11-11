TRULY MAGICAL: Scotland grad giving back with communty’s help

LAURINBURG — Tiffany McNair graduated from Scotland High in 2000 and joined the Army, saying good-bye to her hometown. This Sunday she’ll be back in town — and she’s giving back to the community.

Beginning at 4 p.m. at Scotland High School, dozens of turkeys will be given away for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and McNair said the support so far has been incredible.

“I currently live in Houston, Texas, but I still have family in the area and a lot of times there’s a lot of negative news coming from there,” McNair said. “So I wanted to do something positive and I’ve wanted to do it for a while, but this was the year to start it, especially after what everyone went through during 2020.”

McNair wasn’t sure how smoothly everything was going to go with her planning this event from 1,100 miles away, but she said she’s been blown away by how smooth its been.

“I was nervous about it, but once I started reaching out to people I was blown away by how everyone was wanting to get involved,” McNair said. “From the Sheriff’s Office to all different churches to just the community it’s been truly magical. Everyone has been wanting to help from getting donations, turkeys, offering freezer space to making flyers, it’s been amazing.”

Besides the Scotland County community, McNair says shes gotten support even in Texas.

“I’ve been buying turkeys here and storing them because I know we have them here and I didn’t want to get there and there be a shortage,” McNair said. “The other day I went to buy 20 turkeys and the manager actually matched me with 40 extra turkeys and threw in some ham as well.

“It was so unbelievably kind and he wished me luck with everything … when I first started this I didn’t know how it was going to go at all and I didn’t want to do a giveaway with just 20 turkeys or so,” she added, “ but this has been amazing and I hope it inspires others to do similar things for the community.”

The turkeys will be limited to one per car on Sunday and it will be a first-come, first-serve basis.

