IEJ plans moving forward

LAURINBURG — The IEJ Committee met again on Wednesday to continue discussions on the future of the historic IEJ school building.

“Our committee met and shared in dialogue with Parks and Rec Director Bryan Graham about the future of IEJ,” said Commissioner Darrell “B.J. Gibson. “The Advisory Council along with the IEJ Restoration Committee agreed that the focus of the IEJ gymnasium will be youth and shared various ideas of programs that could potentially happen there.”

According to Gibson, the committee also agreed that it would be most advantageous to host a listening and planning session in the community to hear from the residents on what their desires and hopes are for the community resource center and more immediately the gymnasium.

“We set the meeting date for Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. to invite the community to come and brainstorm with us at the IEJ gymnasium and share with us what programs and activities would be most beneficial to the citizens who live in the immediate area of the building,” said Gibson. “We have shared all along that this is a developing plan and while we as elected officials and leaders of the schools, county and city have visions of programs and services that will be offered, it is most important that the IEJ Community Resource Center be a center for the people by the people.”

Additionally, according to Gibson, during the meeting, the committee discussed the plans for the board of commissioners to earmark funds in the budget to begin seeking bids for renovations to the building, the first phase being the gymnasium and connecting areas.

“Those plans are in place but won’t happen until the deeds are securely switched over to the county, which is in progress,” said Gibson. “An update was also given in our meeting that preliminary data is being gathered to begin drafting a job description for the resource center director and the data will be shared with the committee once gathered.”

Gibson also said the board anticipates the creation of an advisory board of some sort once plans begin happening to ensure the community has an ongoing voice in the decisions made for the community resource center.

