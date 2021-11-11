Pierce adresses the situation in East Laurinburg

EAST LAURINBURG – State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Wagram, has kept a close eye on the circumstances in East Laurinburg that have unfolded over the past year or more, and wants residents there to understand what has and will be taking place.

In a press release sent by Pierce to The Laurinburg Exchange this week, he went over the timeline since October 2020.

That timeline included:

— On Oct. 6, 2020, the Local Government Commission issued a warning to the town of East Laurinburg, stating that it will take control of the town’s finances if circumstances do not change.

— On April 13, 2021, the LGC unanimously approved a resolution requesting that the General Assembly dissolve the charter of the town of East Laurinburg.

— On Oct. 20, the Office of the State Auditor issued a report on its investigation into the finances of the town of East Laurinburg, with findings that town funds had been expended for personal use by a former finance officer of the town, and that other financial transactions were not documented properly such that the business purpose of the expenditure could not be determined.

— On Nov. 2, the LGC adopted a resolution to assume control of the financial affairs of the town of East Laurinburg, pursuant to its authority under N.C.G.S. 159-181(c). On the same day, the Department of the State Treasurer staff members Ann Cutlero and Tiffany Anderson were named as the town’s finance officer and deputy finance officer, respectively.

”Residents should expect minimal impact on the day-to-day services and operations of the town,” Pierce stated. “Taxes will continue to be levied and collected. No disruption in town garbage service is anticipated and the contract for those services is still managed by the town of East Laurinburg.

“Water and sewer services will continue to be provided by the city of Laurinburg,” he added. “Streetlights will continue to operate and be paid for by the town of East Laurinburg.“

Following the LGC resolution to assume control of the financial affairs of the town of East Laurinburg, the LGC and its staff will perform duties related the financial management of the town and will make financial decisions on behalf of the town. The LGC staff will work with town staff to access and review financial records and will file all necessary financial reports with local, state and federal agencies.

The press release also stated that the LGC will approve any necessary amendments to the town’s budget.

“The LGC and its staff are committed to making financial decisions in the best interest of the town and the community,” Pierce stated.

Still hanging over the town’s collective head is the possibility its charter will be revoked by the General Assembly. Pierce addressed that, as well.

”The actions of the LGC to assume control of the financial affairs of the town of East Laurinburg has no impact on the town’s charter,” he said. “Although the LGC requested that the General Assembly dissolve the charter of the town of East Laurinburg, the General Assembly has taken no such action (as of Thursday) and the LGC has not exercised its authority to adopt a resolution to dissolve the town’s charter.

”If such an action does move forward, efforts will be made to continue Town services, such as streetlights and trash pickup as feasible,” he added. “In addition, a town property tax would no longer be levied, providing property and automobile owners a 30 cents tax cut.”

Anyone with specific questions is urged to email [email protected] call 919-814-4300.