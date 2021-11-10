Habitat contest: What does home mean to elementary students?

LAURINBURG — Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County is starting a new partnership with the school system, one director Chris Carpenter will continue for a long time.

Students in the third, fourth and fifth grades in the four elementary schools will be entering a “Meaning of Home Contest” writing contest. Teachers for the grades will be teaching a lesson plan about various topics including volunteerism within the community and giving back along with what Habitat for Humanity is and does. Once the lesson is over students will write about what a home is to them, which will be turned it just before Thanksgiving.

“We want them to look at it as more than just the house or apartment they come home to every day,” Carpenter said. “We want them to see a home is more than just four walls and we hope that what they learn and write about is something they can keep with them.”

Carpenter explained that there will be one winner at each school for each grade level and will receive a $200 Savings Bond and the teachers of the winning students will get $300 to buy school supplies for their class.

“All of this is being paid for by Smithfield Foods,” Carpenter said. “And we’re so grateful for them to be supporting us and helping us with this project.”

The 12 winners’ pieces will be put on the Habitat Facebook page as well as displayed in the ReStore. Carpenter added the whole idea for this project came from wanting to get more involved in the community.

“We wanted to be able to reach some of the areas that might not even know that we’re here and when we were researching we found that Canada does a project similar to this across the entire country and raises a ton of money by doing it. We didn’t want to raise money so we took that part away but we did bring in the idea of the writing contest … and they did a study 10 years after the first contest and found that the kids who participated were more likely to be involved in volunteering as they got older which is absolutely fantastic for the community as a whole.”

Carpenter added this year its only three grades to make it easier on the school system but he hopes it will be something that will continue to grow in the upcoming years.

“We do have three judges who will be looking at the pieces,” Carpenter said. “Two are retired educators and the other is a USA Today Best Selling Author who lives locally, which I think is very cool even if the kids don’t exactly understand what that means. They’ll be getting the pieces and reviewing them one their own and picking a few from each grade level that they like before coming together and discussing everything … we hope to have the winners picked before the kids leave for the Christmas break.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]