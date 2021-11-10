Christmas Cheer effort by CCS needs public to adopt families

LAURINBURG — After working with both the school system and DSS in vetting applications for Christmas Cheer, Church Community Services has identified more than 100 families that will be in need of having Christmas delivered to them this year.

“While we know there will be an opportunity for many applicants to shop this year at the Love Project Event being held on Dec. 4, some families either lack the transportation or consist of only one adult or two elderly adults unable to shop for family members,” said Denise Riggins, coordinator for Church Community Services.” These will be our focus at Church Community Services this year.”

Christmas Cheer has served the community during the holidays now for over 20 years. In recent years, other programs have sprung up to help the but they wish to remain able to help those who are not helped by other programs.

“We are in need of churches, families and businesses who might be able to adopt a family or families for the holidays,” Riggins said.

What is needed for each family you be willing to provide:

1. A holiday meal (groceries to prepare the meal)

2. For adults, cleaning supplies and personal care items

3. For children, perhaps gifts of clothing or other wanted items

“Our families in need range in size from two persons to many so we pray that we have many local citizens, churches and businesses come forward to help these who are most in need,” said Riggins.

The agency asks that you call the Christmas Cheer office at 910-277-0026 or call the agency’s main number 276-8330 if you or your agency or church family would be willing to adopt one or more families.

“This is just one way for us to show God’s love to his people during the holidays,” said Riggins. “Other opportunities include donating to Christmas Cheer so that they can purchase items for any family that is not adopted, donating toys, donating time as a volunteer to this project OR to the one- day LOVE PROJECT event to be held, Dec. 4.”

For information regarding the LOVE Project, call CCS at 910-277-0026.