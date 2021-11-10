SCS looking to partner with UNCP to bring in teachers

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is working on a new partnership with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Takeda LeGrand spoke to the board about the new partnership, which is with the Brave Scholars Program.

“Funding for this program is actually pending but because we’re expressing interest and beginning to meet I wanted to make sure the board and public was aware of it,” LeGrand said. “It’s a great partnership that will actually allow us to have hands-on new teachers and an opportunity to bring the teachers to Scotland County Schools and for The University of North Carolina Pembroke to provide support for teachers during their first year.”

LeGrand explained with the program UNCP continues to support teachers even after graduation with a mentorship program.

“They’re looking at partnering with three school districts,” Legrand said. “Right now we tossed around a number guaranteeing a certain number of slots for students to come and teach in Scotland County after they go through the Brave Scholars Program as part of their re-payment for the scholarship.”

LeGrand added this program not only would help with bringing teachers into the county but also help prepare them for what being in a classroom is going to be like.

More information on the program is expected to come at a later date.

Other business

The board voted unanimously to cancel its Nov. 22 Committee of the Whole meeting due to the holidays. Since the meeting was canceled the board went ahead and voted to continue the mask mandates for the school systems until Dec. 30.

The board will meet again on Dec. 13 for its monthly board meeting.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]