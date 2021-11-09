Fighting Scots to face West Carteret in second round of playoffs

LAURINBURG — On the road hardly scratches the surface in describing Scotland High’s upcoming football game.

That road is 187 miles long.

One way.

A week after knocking off the state Class 3A’s No. 10 seed in the first round of the playoffs, the No. 23 seed Fighting Scots will head for the coast to take on No. 7 seed West Carteret on Friday in Morehead City. The game will be broadcast on WLNC radio, with the pregame show starting at 6:45 p.m. and the kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

The Patriots enter the game with an 8-2 record after dispatching Cape Fear 24-7 in the first round, while Scotland stands at 6-4 following last week’s 35-13 drubbing of Southern Durham.

West Carteret is led on offense by senior quarterback Jamarion Montford, who can create havoc with his arm and feet. Through the air during the regular season, Montford was 72 of 133 for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with five interceptions. On the ground, Montford rushed 85 times for 615 yards and eight TDs.

Also on the ground, the Patriots got 355 yards and four touchdowns from Josh Mason.

On the receiving end during the regular season, the Patriots were led by Spencer Maxwell, who had 13 catches for 260 yards and five touchdowns; Bryan Garner, who had 17 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown; Justice Dadeel, who had 16 catches for 302 yards and two TDs, along with Javaris Miller with 13 catches for 241 yards and two scores.

On defense, linebacker Keegan Callahan led the Pats with 94 tackles, 38 solo, along with seven for loss.

In their 10 games this season, the Patriots have scored 307 points and given up 171. West Carteret is on a seven-game winning streak.

For the Fighting Scots during the regular season, quarterback Carter Revelle was 93-for-168 for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions.

The running game was led by RJ Nicholson, who rushed for 835 yards on 115 carries with 11 TDs. He also ran for 249 yards and two scores last week against Southern Durham.

Through the air, Scotland was led during the regular season by Izeem Graham with 28 catches for 583 yards and seven TDs; and Cayden Graves with 27 catches for 462 yards and seven touchdowns.

On defense, Ladarrius McNeil lead the Scots with 75 tackles, 31 solo, along with 10 for loss and two sacks; Nick Henderson with 69 tackles, 21 solo, along with two for loss and a sack; and Messiah Revels with four sacks. Patrick Primus has three interceptions during the regular season.

The Fibghting Scots have scored 325 points this season and given up 183.

The winner Friday will face the winner of the Smithfield-Selma versus Northern Nash game next week.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]