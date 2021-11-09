Pierce announces re-election plans

WAGRAM — On Tuesday, State Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Scotland, announced that he is running for re-election to another term in the legislature to represent Scotland County and Hoke County in the North Carolina General Assembly.

“I’m proud to announce that I will be filing for re-election in House District 48, a district I’ve proudly served since 2004”, Pierce said. “I have long lived by the motto that I am your voice in the legislature and I stand by that.”

Pierce is a senior member of the General Assembly and, if re-elected, this will be Pierce’s 10th term in the House. As vice chair of the House Commerce Committee, Pierce oversees legislation to bring economic development and good paying jobs to North Carolina.

During his time in the legislature, Pierce has been an outspoken advocate for residents of Scotland and Hoke counties. His track record includes bringing quality jobs to our counties, advocating for funding for our county facilities and programs, being a strong supporter of public education, partnering with community organizations to improve the quality of life of all residents, and working hard to protect our clean drinking water and the environment.

He said he hopes to continue to be a champion of issues of poverty, economic development, the environment, and in empowering parents and teachers. On education, Pierce said, “It is vital that our educators and support staff are paid well and that our schools have the materials necessary so that our students may flourish”

Pierce was born in Fayetteville but currently resides in Wagram. He is the pastor of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg and has lived in Scotland County for more than 30 years.

Pierce has also previously served as chair of the North Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, Democratic conference chair, Democratic Whip, and as the third vice president of the North Carolina NAACP.

He is retired from the United Parcel Service and is a veteran of the US Army, where he served from 1971 to 1974. He received a bachelor’s degree from Fayetteville State University, and a master of divinity from Shaw University. Pierce and his wife Barbara have two children, James and Nicole, and two grandchildren, Danny and Ari.